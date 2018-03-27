Madhuri Dixit’s Marathi debut film ‘Bucket List’ to release in May
New Delhi: Actress Madhuri Dixit is all ready to make her debut in Marathi film industry with the film, ‘Bucket List’, which will hit the cinemas in summers. The Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood is donning the role of a loving mother in the film, the teaser of which came out on Sunday.
The 43-second-long clip shows Madhuri embracing her loved ones and family values with panache. Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and an Indian film critic, shared the teaser on his Twitter account, with a note that “Madhuri Dixit-Nene makes her Marathi film debut with #BucketList… Directed by Tejas Deoskar… 18 May 2018 release…”
Madhuri Dixit-Nene makes her Marathi film debut with #BucketList… Directed by Tejas Deoskar… 18 May 2018 release… Teaser: pic.twitter.com/H2gZtzHNl4
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2018
Madhuri was last seen on silver screen in 2014 in ‘Dedh Ishqiya’ and ‘Gulaab Gang.’ ‘Bucket List’ has been directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and is slated to hit the screens on May 18.