Madhuri Dixit to Kimi Katkar: Bollywood actresses who moved abroad after marriage

Bollywood actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Celina Jaitly, Meenakshi Sheshadri, and others decided to move a thousand miles away from India after marriage. Actresses who worked hard in Hindi Film industry ended their acting careers and chose families first. Sensations in 80s and 90s, after marriage they settled down in USA, US or Dubai. Some of them have returned to Bollywood, but still there are few celebrities, who are happy in their personal lives.

Here are the list 5 actresses, who moved abroad after marriage…



Dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit got married to Sriram Nene in 1999. After marriage, she shifted to USA. During in recent interview, when Indian express asked about her transition from super stardom to a homemaker, Madhuri said, “In India, you are so dependent on your maid servants. You can leave everything on them, but in USA, you have to cook, clean up, buy groceries, everything on your own. I remember when the first time I went grocery shopping in US, my heart was thumping. But then, I felt so good. It’s a feeling of freedom here.” Dr Nene also spoke about his first reaction when he met Madhuri. “You know the film industry here, is crazy. So, I didn’t know how she would be when I first heard of her. But then I met her brother; he was so grounded and humble. And then I met her,” quipped Dr Nene.

The elegant beauty of Bollywood, Meenakshi Seshadri, hung up her acting shoes to settle into marital bliss. She has acted in super hit film like, Hero, Damini, Shahenshah, Ghayal and others. Ghatak was her last film before she tied the knot with investment banker Harish Mysore and moved to US. The couple has two children, son Josh and daughter Kendra. After marrying him, she left Bollywood and Mumbai and settled down in USA. Now in Dallas, she is running her own dance school called “Cherish Institute of Dance”. Also, a documentary film was made on her life by Margret Stephens called ‘Meenakshi Accept Her Wings’; the two-hour musical documentary depicts the transitional lifestyle of the dancer-actress to a homemaker. The movie tells about her life after movies and marriage. Recently, Rishi Kapoor shared a picture with Seshadri which was unrecognisable with her short hair and very thin body.



Celina Jaitly mesmerised fans with her eyes. She was never a superstar in Bollywood and left it after marriage to hotelier Peter Haag in 2011. She was blessed with twins Winston and Viraaj in 2012. She is currently based in Singapore and Dubai and from there, she endorses her films and work in Mumbai. Recently, Celina again gave birth to twins Arthur and Samsher on September 10, 2017. Shamsher, who was very weak and did not survive due to heart defect.



Sonam, a niece of Raza Murad, debuted in Bollywood under the banner Yash Chopra in the multi starrer ‘Vijay’. She was a sensation in the 80s, and appeared in bold and hot scenes. She grabbed attention for her Tridev song ‘’Oye Oye…Tirchi Topi Wale’ with Naseeruddin Shah. She featured in more films like Vishwatma, Insaniyat, and Mitti Aur Sona. She got married to filmmaker Rajiv Rai. After marriage, she declared that she was quitting Bollywood and the couple moved to aboard with their son Gaurav, after facing death threats.