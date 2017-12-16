Madhavan wraps schedule of ‘Savyasachi’
Chennai: Actor R. Madhavan has wrapped schedule of the upcoming Telugu film “Savyasachi”. Madhavan on Saturday shared a photograph with the entire team from the film’s set.
“Schedule wrap on the sets of ‘Savyasachi’. What an awesome super sweet team,” he captioned the image.
Schedule Wrap on the sets of #SavyaSachi .. what an Awesome super sweet team..@MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/99Icl9sjIF
This will be Madhavan’s first Telugu appearance in a full-length role. He has played a cameo in 2010 Telugu film “Om Shanti”.
The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and also stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. “Savyasachi” marks the second time collaboration of Mondeti and Naga Chaitanya after last year’s “Premam”.
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who made her Bollywood debut with “Munna Michael” earlier this year, will be seen as an innocent and independent girl in the film.