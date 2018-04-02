Mad Dancing! Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma recreates Jumme Ki Raat with Jacqueline Fernandez; watch video

Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil Sharma had recently turned 2 at 30th March, 2018. Hence, on that occasion, entire Khan family including, Salim Khan, Salma Khan and Helen visited Abu Dhabi to celebrate Ahil’s birthday. Uncle Salman Khan and mom and dad of Ahil, Arpita and Aayush Sharma had organised a birthday bash for Ahil in which Arpita stole the limelight with her mad dancing on Jumme Ki Raat song.

At the birthday bash of son Ahil, Arpita Khan Sharma shook a leg with Jacqueline Fernandez on the peppy track from Kick- Jumme Ki Raat. Interestingly, she recreated the hook step of Salman with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Check out the video here:

Well, we must say, Arpita is very much similar to her bhaijaan Salman Khan as she knows how to make a mood in an event. On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Race 3 with actors like Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Remo D’souza, Race 3 is all set to hit the screens on June 15, 2018, on the occasion of Eid.