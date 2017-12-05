M Night Shyamalan wraps ‘Glass’ shoot

Director M Night Shyamalan has completed the shooting of his film “Glass”. The 47-year-old director took to Twitter to make the announcement. “Just wrapped Glass!! Much love to my cast and crew. Thank you for helping me tell this special story. And love to Philly for all the support!” he wrote.

Written by Shyamalan, “Glass” is a sequel to the 2000 thriller “Unbreakable”, starring Bruce Willis as David Dunn, whose character learns something extroverted about himself in the aftermath of an accident. Shyamalan’s “Split”, featuring James McAvoy, was the second in the trilogy to “Unbreakable”.

The actor along with co-actor Anna Taylor-Joy will reprise their respective roles in the third chapter. The upcoming film will be a clash of the storyline of the previous two movies. Apart from Willis, Samuel L Jackson will also reprise his role from “Unbreakable”. The movie is scheduled to be released on January 18, 2019.