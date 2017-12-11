Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 Winners: 90s superstars Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla honoured for their elegance

Lux Golden Rose Awards has always been considered as one of the most prestigious awards which symbolise and honours beauty and work of Bollywood’s glamourous ladies. Recently, the year 2017’s award ceremony has been held in Mumbai on Sunday, December 10 which was attended by many B-town beauties such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Sridevi and so on.

Not only female but male celebs like Sushant Singh Rajput and Jackie Shroff have also extended their support to honour these beautiful ladies and their work in Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017. The show has been hosted by none other than Shah Rukh Khan, who has given invitations to many of these beautiful ladies to attend this grand award ceremony.

Interestingly, Kareena, Alia, Bhumi, Taapsee have honoured with some of the prestigious awards. But, 90s superstars like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Juhi Chawla have been honoured with the most important yet prestigious awards of the night.

Here is the full list of winners of Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017:

I Am More Than You Can See Award: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan Versatile Beauty of the Year Award: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Charismatic Beauty Of The Year Award: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif Unstoppable Beauty Of The Year Award: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone Break Through Performer Of The Year Award: Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu Emerging Beauty Of The Year Award: Fatima Sana Shaikh And Zaira Wasim

Fatima Sana Shaikh And Zaira Wasim Power Packed Beauty Of The Year Award: Sridevi

Sridevi Timeless Beauty Award: Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit The Legendary Beauty Award: Juhi Chawla

The Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 will be aired on Star Plus on Sunday, December 24, at 8 pm.