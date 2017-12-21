Lupita Nyong’o was ‘awakened’ after working on ‘Black Panther’

Lupita Nyong’o has said director Ryan Coogler stayed away from the “expected female-rival narrative” for the “Black Panther” film. The 34-year-old actor stars as Nakia, a member of the Dora Milaje, a group of female assassins dedicated to protecting the advanced nation of Wakanda and King T’Challa himself, in the Marvel film.

“Ryan made a point of avoiding the expected female-rival narrative. In this genre, where spandex is involved, oftentimes the women are pitted against each other. In our story, there are so many different women holding their own space. Women may be in competition with each other, sure, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s an absence of love or respect,” said Nyong’o.

“You see them work together, and you see a dynamic that is really encouraging. Making this film awakened me. I walked away from this experience feeling extremely supported and I felt challenged,” she added. Chadwick Boseman plays the titular role of Black Panther / T’Challa in the film which also features Michael B Jordan, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.