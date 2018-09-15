Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / Luka Chuppi: Kriti Sanon wraps flim shoot,shares emotional post on instagram

Luka Chuppi: Kriti Sanon wraps flim shoot,shares emotional post on instagram

— By IANS | Sep 15, 2018 09:51 am
FOLLOW US:

kriti sanon, kriti sanon movies, kriti sanon upcoming movies, panipat, arjun patiala, housefull 4, actor

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon has completed shooting for her upcoming romantic comedy film “Luka Chuppi”. Kriti on Friday took to Instagram and wrote: “And it’s a wrap for me for ‘Luka Chuppi’. A fabulous script, a new character and a bunch of lovely, super talented and warm people who made this journey so so special! Laxman Utekar Sir, Kartik Aaryan,  thank you for making this ride so memorable! Gonna miss you all.”

Along with the post, she posted a picture of herself standing beside her co-star Kartik and director Laxman Utekar. In the film, Kriti plays a woman from Mathura who had gone to Delhi to study and is now back in her hometown. Kartik will be seen playing a TV reporter based in Mathura. Also starring actor Pankaj Tripathi, “Luka Chuppi” will release in March 2019.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…