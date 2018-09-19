Lucky Ali Birthday Special: Meet the music maestro who loves all his wives
Music maestro and 90s favourite singer Lucky Ali turns 60 today. The vocalist is the second of the eight children of the popular Bollywood actor, Mehmood. His celebrity background also extends on his maternal side with mother Mahelaka who is the sister of actress Meena Kumari.
Ali’s hit songs from the 90s era include O Sanam, and soundtracks like Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Na Tum Jano Na Hum from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which play on various radio channels to this day. With his romantic tunes in motion, Ali’s real life has love defined in a different form.
The singer has been open about his multiple marriages and how he is at peace with his significant others. His first wife was Meaghan Jane McCleary (a New Zealander, now separated), who has acted in the video of O Sanam. He has two children from his first wife – Ta’awwuz and Tasmia.
Ali’s second marriage was to Inaya (Anahita-a persian) and has two children- Sara and Raiyan with her as well.
He got married for the third time to former Miss England, Kate Elizabeth Hallam in 2010 and the couple have a son named Dani Maqsood Ali.
Lucky has time and again shared that his wives are the biggest source of strength for him. He has a harmonious family and his half-children gel-up well with each other. They also happen to celebrate festivals together. We wish this man of music a very happy birthday!