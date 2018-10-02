‘LoveYatri’ Fever! Jacqueline Fernandez is currently obsessed with Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s ‘Chogada’

As the ‘Chogada’ fever is gripping the nation, Jacqueline Fernandez also seems to be obsessed with the Garba anthem of the year as she took to social media to share a video grooving to the festive track along with her friends.

The actress took on to her social media and shared by saying ” Haha!! So our current obsession is #chogada here’s some #chogadawithlove literally the first and last takes with my girlies @poonamandpriyanka ❤ which one did you like and how do you express your love?? Mine has always been through dance!! @aaysharma @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial all the best for #loveyatri #lovetakesover”.

The music of Salman Khan Films’ upcoming production ‘LoveYatri‘ has taken over the masses. The chartbusters have garnered immense appreciation from not just the audience but also B-town celebs. Giving a shout-out to co-star Salman Khan for his upcoming venture, Katrina Kaif had took on to her social media handle and expressed “Akh Lad Jaave” to be her favourite song and now Jacqueline Fernandez shared her obsession for Chogada.

The film brings to the audience the fresh pairing of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain who are all set to mark their Bollywood debut with LoveYatri. LoveYatri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the onscreen couple’s love story unfolds over the span of the festival of Navratri.

‘LoveYatri’ is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, LoveYatri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.