Lovey Sasan wants to do stand-up comedy

Actress Lovey Sasan considers stand-up comedy to be a creative field, and so, she wants to try her hand at it.

“Stand-up comedy is one of the most creative arts which needs lots of talent and creativity inside you to make others laugh. You can’t just read and perform. It’s the most challenging one,” she said in a statement.

“It is something you have to invent by yourself. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea. I want to challenge my skills. I wish to try stand-up comedy if given a chance. I do mimicry of my friends, family members and cousins. I make them laugh,” added the “Saath Nibhana Saathiya” actress.