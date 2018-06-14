‘Loveratri’ will always stay close to our hearts, says debutant Aayush Sharma

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan‘s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with “Loveratri“, says the film will always be close to his heart.

“Yeh film hamesha hamare dil ke karib rahegi (This film will always stay close to our hearts). Umeed karta hoon ki aapko pasand aaye ‘Loveratri’ teaser (Hope that you like the ‘Loveratri’ teaser!) Overwhelmed and humbled to present to you a glimpse of ‘Loveratri’,” Aayush tweeted on Wednesday.

The film’s teaser, which released on Wednesday, begins with Salman introducing the storyline, narrating the colourful love story. Sharing the teaser, the “Dabangg” star tweeted: “Come fall in love!”.

Directed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, written by Naren Bhatt and produced by Salman Khan Films, “Loveratri” also stars Warina Hussain.