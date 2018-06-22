‘Loveratri’ motion poster: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain look dashing in Gujarati festive attire

New Delhi: Actor Aayush Sharma has unveiled a new colourful and vibrant motion poster of his debut film ‘Loveratri.’ The poster showcases the lead pair Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain riding a scooter in a festive background. Aayush Sharma took to his Instagram handle and unveiled the poster by writing,”#Loveratri – The celebration of Love ?? Lighting up theatres on the 5th of October!”

Set against the backdrop of Gujrat, the romantic drama unfolds the love story of the leading couple over the span of Navratri. The movie will present the fresh pairing of debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The poster and pictures from the film have already piqued the interest of the audience.

‘Loveratri’ is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama will mark the fifth venture of Salman Khan Films. ‘Loveratri’ is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5 October, 2018.