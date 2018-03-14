Loveratri doesn’t have the remake of O Oh Jane Jana: Arpita Khan Sharma

Arpita Khan Sharma took to her social media to put an end to all the rumours doing rounds about Oh Oh Jane Jana to have a remake in Loveratri. Team Loveratri recently wraps Baroda schedule and are heading to Ahmedabad.

Arpita took to twitter sharing, “For all Bhai’s fans & well wishers. Loveratri does not have the remake of O Oh Jaane Jaana in it. Please send the team your good wishes and shower them with all the positivity and love. Thank you”.

Loveratri starring debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the onscreen couple’s love story unfolds over the span of the festival of Navratri. The makers took to their social sharing a happy picture of the entire crew along with Aayush captioning, “#Loveratri ka Baroda schedule ka wrap hai! Ab jaayenge next – Ahmedabad @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain.”

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain have been taking extensive Garba lessons. The actor earlier took to his twitter sharing an on set prep picture with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, where Aayush and Warina were seen observing the dance form.

‘Loveratri’ is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar. The poster of the film which showcased Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the dandiya ready pose garnered immense love and appreciation from across quarters for the fresh pairing.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.