Lovely Pic! Mira Rajput’s ‘happiness’ is smiling Shahid Kapoor and cute Misha in new still

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha is undoubtedly one of the cutest star kids in Bollywood and the proud parents cannot help but sharing cute pictures of her on the social media. On Sunday afternoon, Mira Rajput shared an awwdorable picture of Shahid and Misha, which is surely going to melt everyone’s heart.

Mira called this moment her happiness. She shared this picture on Instagram and captioned it, “Happiness #thankyougod”.

Happiness #thankyougod A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Nov 26, 2017 at 1:59am PST

In the picture, Misha and Shahid are all smiles and Mira captured this beautiful moment. The photo has garnered over 63,948 likes. It was only a few days ago when Misha’s selfie with dad Shahid was doing the rounds on the Internet.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor’s Padmavati‘s release date has been postponed. The new release date is yet to be announced. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Padmavati’ also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.