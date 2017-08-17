Loved Esha Gupta’s topless pictures? Then, this will surely blow your mind away

Esha Gupta had given many surprises to her fans by going topless for photoshoots and posting the pictures on her Instagram account. But now, her fans will be in greater shock, to see the actress in beautiful attire. The latest picture of Esha Gupta in which she is looking extremely attractive will make your day.

The Baadshaho actress had faced lots of criticism because of her hot and sensuous photoshoots. Social media was flooded with the hate messages but recently, the actress gave a mind-blowing reply to all he haters “In our country, women are eternally blamed,” Esha Gupta told Miss Kyra, adding, “I knew that I will also have to face a lot of heat. After all, it’s easiest for some faceless and redundant people to pull a celebrity down at the first opportunity. I’ve done shoots like this one when I was a model. I’ve gone topless and naked, too. No one ever asked me about that.”

#Baadshaho promotions

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

“And who are these people who have ‘issues’ with my pictures? It’s my body and it’s been shot aesthetically. There’s a thin line, which if you cross, you look vulgar. No one can say my pictures are vulgar. I got more love than hate, but it’s better to be hated than to be forgotten,” Esha told Miss Kyra. Esha Gupta is currently promoting her new film Baadshaho, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz. The historical heist drama is scheduled to hit screens on September 1.

Festive today A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

#baadshaho promotions A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

Thank you for the love Ahmednagar A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Kickstarted our #Baadshaho promotions today with my best team ever A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 4, 2017 at 6:49am PDT