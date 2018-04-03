Lovebirds! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth kiss under the Eiffel Tower in Paris and pic goes viral; [see pics]

Mumbai: Lovebirds Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth are holidaying in Paris. Vatsal has shared a picture on social media where he picked her in his hands and are kissing each other very romantically. He shared a picture on Twitter along with caption, #NoCaptionNeeded #Loveisintheair #Cityoflove #EiffelTower and within no time the photo has gone viral on Internet.

One of their fans said in a comment that, the pic is very nice. Everything is perfect. I hv no words to praise. Another fan said, Looking damn sweet and nice couple. The other fans said, Omg so sweet 😭 major couple goalssss 😍😍❤❤😭✨

Ishita and Vatsal got hitched in November at ISKCON temple in Mumbai in a hush-hush ceremony. The wedding was attended by close friends and relatives, Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol and a few other stars from the industry were present.

The two have been dating each other since shooting the television series Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. Talking about Vatsal, he started his career from TV show Just Mohabbat and later made her debut in Bollywood with the move Tarzan, whereas Ishita Dutta, who is Tanushree Dutta’s younger sister, was seen in Firangi opposite comedy king Kapil Sharma. She debuted in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam.