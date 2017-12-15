Love the character Paro: Richa Chadha on ‘Dasdev’

New Delhi: Actress Richa Chadha, who will be seen in the upcoming film “Dasdev”, says she loves her character Paro.

The actress, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release “Fukrey Returns”, told IANS: “The character has been done several times by people in the films and it is something I really had fun playing.

“I love this character of Paro… All men in the town have a crush on her one way or the other. They all have an angle and she is not bothered. She is in love with Dev and is a social worker. The film is set in contemporary politics of Uttar Pradesh which I really enjoyed.”

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the film was earlier titled “Aur Devdas”.

Talking about working with Mishra, Richa said: “I feel every actor should once work with Sudhir Mishra because you learn so much from that man. He has been an institution… He was one of the directors in my wish list. In fact, I had auditioned for him a couple of times also and it never worked out.”

“Dasdev” also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Rahul Bhat. The film will release in February.