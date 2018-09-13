Love Sonia: ‘I was extremely disturbed by the subject,’ says Freida Pinto

Love Sonia shows the viewers the real picture of sex trade and deals with the subject of human trafficking. Freida Pinto, the actresses plays the role of a prostitute in the film, the actor recently spoke about her role and the film in depth with the media and explained the complications behind her character and the life of the prostitutes and human trafficking in India.

Talking of her role in the movie, Frida told DNA, a leading daily, “Love Sonia has stayed with me for 10 years. Tabrez was a producer on Slumdog Millionaire (2008). While working on that film, he was writing this movie and told me that he was keen to direct it. Later, he asked me to read the script. Once I did, I was extremely disturbed by the subject. It was an important story and I wanted to be a part of it. I assured him that whether it was helping him cast actors or anything else, I would be actively involved. It took us a decade to get the right people as it’s difficult to find financiers for such films. When the project came together, he recalled how from 2008 onwards, I had read other actress’ parts and particularly enjoyed reading Rashmi’s lines. I loved the character’s complexity and craziness as well as the fact that she was unpredictable. He asked me if I’d like to portray her on screen. I told him my name was written all over it.”

Frida Pinto revealed that she has been great friends with Tarbez and she really liked the realistic portrayal of the characters. She and others had a blast while shooting for the film. She also revealed that it was Mrunal Thakur’s character that was intense. The actress gave a hard-hitting performance as Rashmi in the movie. Love Sonia is all set to hit the screens this Friday.