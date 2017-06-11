Love Match: When cricket meets Bollywood

Cricket and Bollywood are the two lifelines for entertainment in India. Regarded as ‘The Gentleman’s Game’ it holds a special place in every Indian heart, it has the perfect combination of drama, action and emotion just like a Hindi film. And from ages, cricket and Bollywood share a special bond that foretells various stories of link-ups, friendships and not to mention controversies too. While our blue brigade is busy chasing the Champion’s Trophy in England, let’s take a walk down memory lane when some of the ace cricketers were clean bowled by Bollywood beauties or their brush with the silver screen…

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

He is the young charming captain of and she is the bold and bindaas beauty of Bollywood. After breaking up with Ranveer Singh Anushka Sharma became friends with Virat Kohli. The run chase lost his heart to Anushka Sharma and the duo began dating in 2013 since their bond got much stronger and they never looked back. These two lovey-dovey couples are often seen enjoying a vacation on exquisite locations. They are spotted walking hand-in-hand and they don’t give a damn about media speculations. However, nor Anushka neither Virat have cleared the air about their romantic relationship but they keep posting their adorable pictures on social media for their fans. The cricketer-actor couple never miss a chance of hanging out with each other, because they are just crazy in love.

Zahir Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

Ace fast bowler took everyone by surprise when he posted an adorable picture with Sagarika Ghatge on Twitter and Instagram showing her engagement ring. During IPL, former Indian bowler and The Delhi Daredevil player got hitched in the middle of IPL season 10with Chak De! girl Sagarika. They chose to keep their relationship under wraps for some time. This adorable couple exchanged rings in Mumbai which was a private affair attended by very few of Bollywood and cricket biggies.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

The young heartthrob and an inspiration for many budding players Yuvraj Singh is the living legend for Indian cricket; he has emerged victorious by defeating deadly cancer and has proved that he is the real defending champion. But Yuvraj always enjoyed playing another kind of matches on Bollywood’s pitch. Our Mr all-rounder has a long list of link-ups and alleged affairs with many Bollywood actresses. Kim Sharma, Preeti Janghiani, Ria Sen, Deepika Padukone, Minisha Lambha, Neha Dhupia but he finally struck the chord with British-Mauritian model Hazel Keech. They got engaged in 2015, and in the following year on November 30, 2016, the actor-cricketer got married.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra

The Punjabi munda of Indian Cricket team has never left a stone unturned when it comes to performance. Fondly called as Bhajji paaji by his mates, he is another addition to our list who was clean bowled by yet another Bollywood beauty Geeta Basra. According to Spinner he immediately fell for Geeta Basra when he saw her in the song Woh Ajnabee, from the movie The Train (2007). During the first IPL matches, Geeta was spotted cheering for Harbhajan and his team. Harbhajan also played a cameo in movie Second Hand Husband that featured Geeta Basra in lead role. Eventually, the couple exchanged their vows in October 2015, with a grand wedding in Jalandhar. The couple is now blessed with a baby girl Hinaya.

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore

Here is another fairy tale romantic story of the cricketer-actor duo right from the ’60s. The Bengali beauty Sharmila Tagore met the royal cricketer Mansur Khan Pataudi in Delhi in 1965 while shooting for her movie. For the royal cricketer-cum-Prince, it was love at first sight but for Sharmila, the things were going too fast. But the charming prince somehow managed to win over Sharmila’s consent. And after four years of relationship, they got married on December 27, 1969. This beautiful romantic journey is an epic example of companionship of cricket and Bollywood couples. Tagore has three children Saif, Soha and Saba Ali Khan with his late husband Pataudi Khan.

Vivian Richards and Neena Gupta

Known for her critically acclaimed movies like Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron Neena Gupta was the talk of the town in the ’80s when she was allegedly in a relationship with former West Indies master blaster Vivian Richards. Hailed as one of the greatest batsmen of all time Richards began dating Indian beauty Gupta and their relationship knew no bounds, and finally, they got married in the late ’80s. The couple welcomed their daughter Masaba in 1989. But unfortunately, the couple parted ways due to some personal rifts and sadly their marriage came to an end.

Mohsin Khan and Reena Roy

Love knows no bound, and Mohsin Khan and Reena Roy’s love story is proof of that. Pakistani opener lost his heart to serene and simple beauty Roy. They grabbed the eyeballs of media when they started dating in 1980’s and the former Pakistani-Hindustani couple happily married on April 1, 1983. Soon after the marriage Reena moved to Karachi with Mohsin but shen they moved to London the reports of relationship troubles emerged. As per the reports, Mohsin’s long tours left Reena all alone and then loneliness and depression crept into her life. The couple eventually got divorced. They have a daughter named Jannat.

Mohammad Azharuddin and Sangeeta Bijlani

Emraan Hashmi may have failed to portray Azhar’s character perfectly but the real Azhar was an exception player on field and out of the pavilion. The former Miss India winner and skipper were cast opposite to each other for a commercial shoot. And that’s where the gossip of these two having an affair started. Azhar was already married to Nureen but they got divorced post his affair with Sangeeta cropped up. The madly in love couple exchanged their vows in 1996. The couple enjoyed 14 years of blissful journey till 2010 when they ended their marriage.Box:

Sparkling on Silver screen:

Sunil Gavaskar

Not all cricketers had Bollywood connections for love affairs. There are living legends like Gavaskar who was not just a star on the pitch but he proved he is also a star when it comes to acting on silver screen. He has appeared in a Marathi movie Savli Premachi. In 1988, Gavaskar did a cameo in Naseeruddin Shah’s hit movie Maalamaal.

Ajay Jadeja

One of the prominent players of ‘90s Ajay Jadeja is another star-studded cricketer who made his appearance on 70mm screen. Known as the quick finisher of Indian team Ajay’s career ended tragically when he was allegedly involved in match-fixing scandal. His cricket career came to a standstill when he was banned for 5-years. Jadeja tried his hands on acting and was seen in the movie Khel(2003). However, the movie was a big flop and Jadeja made a comeback through Cricket commentary.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

A former Cricketer, a witty politician, a quirky shayar and a commentator. Sidhu is a man with different personalities. He was seen in Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Along with this he featured in Punjabi movie called Mera Pind where he played a role of an NRI. Sidhu has made a cameo in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ABCD 2.

MS Dhoni

The most successful skipper in the history of Indian Cricket Team, our very own Captain cool weaved his life’s journey on silver screen through his biopic MS Dhoni: The UntoldStory starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie was not a big hit but still Dhoni’s true fans loved the story as they got a chance to take a sneak-peak into life of living legend.