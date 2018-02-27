LOVE is the last thing on the minds of the characters of my film: Abhinay Deo

Recreating the magic of the genre post, Delhi Belly, Abhinay Deo is back with a quirky comedy movie Blackमेल. Recently the trailer of Blackमेल was released it was loved by the audience a lot. This blackmail game turns intense as we see guns, knives, and bloodshed in the trailer with Irrfan in an all-new avatar.

An interesting question is raised through the trailer, which is, What will you do if you catch your wife cheating on you with another man? While the teaser of Irrfan Khan’s ‘ Blackmail ‘ was brief, with the actor running around bare-chested in his boxers and a paper bag on his head, it didn’t divulge many details about the plot.

When asked Abhinay about the film he said, ” I believe one does not need a designated day to celebrate love.. Having said that, LOVE is the last thing on the minds of the characters of my film… So in a way it’s an ANTI-VALENTINE’S DAY emotion.” It would be interesting to watch the movie with such a uniques concept.

This is the second quirky comedy movie of Director Abhinay Deo post his debut movie Delhi Belly. Blackमेल stars Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh, Divya Dutta, Omi Vaidya and a rich ensemble cast Produced by T Series Motion Pictures and Ramesh Deo Production. Blackमेल is directed by Abhinay Deo, is slated to release on 6th April 2018.