Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#AmritsarTragedy
#SabarimalaRow
#MeToo
#MJAkbar
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / Love in Maldives! Check out Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary’s exotic honeymoon pictures

Love in Maldives! Check out Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary’s exotic honeymoon pictures

— By Sumit Rajguru | Oct 24, 2018 12:52 pm
FOLLOW US:

Love In Maldives, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, PriVika, Prince and Yuvika Honeymoon pictures, Prince and Yuvika wedding, Maldives, Honeymoon in Maldives, Romantic

After tying the knot in a grand wedding ceremony and a reception bash in Chandigarh, the newlywed couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are now enjoying their romantic honeymoon in Maldives.

Recently, Prince shared a lovely moment with wife of their honeymoon on his Instagram post. He wrote, “Sunsets are always better on a cruise and even prettier with my wife next to me.”

 


 

View this post on Instagram

 

#yuvikachaudhary #princenarula at their honeymoon. #maldives #privika ❤️❤️❤️💜💜😍

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Twinning in black tees, Prince and Yuvika aka PriVika look stunning together. Apart from Prince, Yuvika too shared a gorgeous picture of herself while relaxing in a pool that went with the caption, “My escape is to just get in a boat and disappear on the water with @princenarula #Maldives.”

 

It seems like Prince and Yuvika want to enjoy every moment of their time together. The TV personalities had tied the knot on October 12 followed by a reception on October 21, 2018. Their wedding was a traditional affair and the pre-wedding celebrations included a mehendi, engagement and sangeet ceremony as well.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

Back To Top