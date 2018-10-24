Love in Maldives! Check out Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary’s exotic honeymoon pictures

After tying the knot in a grand wedding ceremony and a reception bash in Chandigarh, the newlywed couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are now enjoying their romantic honeymoon in Maldives.

Recently, Prince shared a lovely moment with wife of their honeymoon on his Instagram post. He wrote, “Sunsets are always better on a cruise and even prettier with my wife next to me.”

Twinning in black tees, Prince and Yuvika aka PriVika look stunning together. Apart from Prince, Yuvika too shared a gorgeous picture of herself while relaxing in a pool that went with the caption, “My escape is to just get in a boat and disappear on the water with @princenarula #Maldives.”

It seems like Prince and Yuvika want to enjoy every moment of their time together. The TV personalities had tied the knot on October 12 followed by a reception on October 21, 2018. Their wedding was a traditional affair and the pre-wedding celebrations included a mehendi, engagement and sangeet ceremony as well.