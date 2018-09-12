Los Angeles DA’s office ‘declines’ sexual assault case against Nick Karter

Washington D.C: ‘Backstreet Boys’ singer Nick Carter will not be charged for the alleged rape of American singer Melissa Schuman of the band ‘Dream’. Earlier this year, Schuman had filed a police report accusing the 38-year-old of raping her in 2003. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office declined Carter’s case due to the 10-year limitations period expiring, according to People Magazine.

“The reporting party alleged that in 2003, she was the victim of a sexual assault perpetrated by the suspect in his apartment. The victim was 18 years old at the time of the assault. The statute of limitations expired in 2013. Therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and the matter is declined,” a comment in the task force declination read.

The singer’s lawyer Michael Holtz said Carter denied the allegations “ever since he first learned of them last year” and was confident prosecutors would find no basis for charges.