Lopamudra Raut’s sizzling bikini pictures from Spain are an Insta-hit

Bigg Boss 10 finalist Lopamudra Raut is currently in Spain. The model is currently in the Mediterranean country to shoot for the eighth season of adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Lopa been constantly keeping updating her fans by posting her various hot and sizzling pictures on social media. Since then, her popularity has gone on another level.

And just like that, she has shared another sizzling pictures of her photoshoot on her Instagram account in which the model has donned bikini. Lopamudra ups the bar on the fashion meter in trendy pink beachwear designed by Rippii Sethi. “You can’t discover a new land without first losing the sight of the shore,” she captioned one of the pictures. “And when the wind did not blow her way… she adjusted the sails,” is how she described her mood in another. She can also be seen teasing the sea in one of the videos Instagrammed by her.

Earlier, actress Nia Sharma set the net on fire with her hot and sizzling pictures. Thus, it seems like, Lopa is taking this legacy forward, isn’t she? Lopa shared highlights from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Lopamudra’s fellow participants on the show include Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, popular TV actress Hina Khan, wrestling champ Geeta Phogat, TV stars Rithwik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Karan Wahi, Shibani Dandekar, Monica Dogra, Shiny Doshi and Ravi Dubey.