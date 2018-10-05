Looking beyond stereotypes

The films in the reckoning for this year’s Oxfam Best Film on Gender Equality Award at MAMI are powerful dramas, in various Indian languages, that make compelling social commentary on the times we live in. This year, Oxfam India is challenging filmmakers, producers and artists to create cinema that breaks the stereotypical portrayal of male and female characters in films. The theme for this year’s award is “Cinema Beyond Stereotypes”.

From Marathi film ‘Imago’ that tells the story of a shy, teenage girl battling leucoderma and the social stigma around it; to ‘Hamid’ that explores the two sides of the Kashmir conflict through the eyes of an 8-year-old boy; to Kannada film ‘Balekempa’ that revolves around a couple unable to conceive a child; and Bengali film ‘Jonaki’ that explores an 80-year-old woman’s search for love are on the list.

Making the decision even tougher for the jury are five other strong films ‘Soni’ a Hindi film directed by Ivan Ayr; ‘Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil’ directed by Aadish Keluskar; ‘Light In The Room’ (‘Ottamuri Velicham’) directed by Rahul Riji Nair; Kannada film ‘Nathicharami’ directed by Mansore and ‘Sivaranjani And Two Other Women’, a Tamil film directed by Vasanth S Sai.