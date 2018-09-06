LOL! Twitter user spots mathematical mistake in Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 poster

On Teacher’s Day Hrithik Roshan dropped the first poster of his upcoming movie Super 30, which showed Hrithik Roshan as mathematician Anand Kumar. If you see the picture carefully, you will be able to see some mathematical equations, for people who don’t understand math the poster was totally cool. However, for those who spent majority of their academic years studying mathematical equations, can spot a big mistake.

This Twitter user was one of the many who spotted the mistake. Tweeting about the same, he pointed out the mistake. “i^3= -i not -1” the user tweeted.

Super 30 is all about an mathematician who takes pledge to teach underprivileged students of Bihar and help them crack IIT exam. When the mistake was caught by a Twitter user, it sure grabbed attention of many other people on the social media websites. However, we do don’t know the exact reason for this maths mistake.

iska bhi logic hoga #kabil ki watch ki trah — anwar (@humorkafan) September 5, 2018

Hahaha….this is what you can expect from illiterates — vaibhav salonia (@vaibhavsalonia) September 4, 2018

Please do not multiply the real number with imaginary number to get the result? Boolean Algebra ! — Mehar (@syed_mehar) September 5, 2018

Super 30 is Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. This movie is directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will release on January 25, clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.