LOL! Remembering hilarious CID jokes as show bids adieu after 21 years of entertainment

An unusual yet captivating detective series that built upon breaking doors, slapping criminals into confession and Fleming’s right hand rule to say ‘Kuch Toh Gadbad Hai’; yes we’re talking about none other than the iconic television show CID. The telly crime drama that began in 1997 is bidding goodbye after 21 long years of entertaining viewers.

Earlier we reported of the final episode being aired on October 27. That being said, the show has indeed generated a fan base that loves the characters ACP Pradyuman, Officers Abhijeet, Daya and Doctor Salunkhe to name a few.

A better fan base in this age would definitely ring the bell for some hilarious jokes and memes. With the advent of social media, there has been an increasing rise in popular pages with thousands of followers catering to CID jokes. With the show coming to an end, we take a laughter ride to the ones that were loved by the internet.









