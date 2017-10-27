LOL! KBC 9 contestant Swati Gupta makes wild guess and loses Rs 70,000; read full story

Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 9 has witnessed many intelligent personalities who have managed to win huge prize money in the show. However, there is one contestant who has made everyone mad with her style of giving answers. Yes, a woman from Varanasi named Swati Gupta has lost Rs 70000 in the KBC 9.

Reportedly, Swati Gupta won the fastest finger round and manage to sit on the hot seat. Interestingly, when she reached the hot seat, she got emotional and broke down into tears. An emotional Swati shared that it was her dream to play KBC in front of Amitabh Bachchan. Moreover, calling her mother the biggest inspiration, Swati said that whatever she is today is only because of her mother.

While giving an answer to Big B, Swati successfully gave 8 answers in which she had exhausted all her lifelines to win Rs 80,000. However, on the 9th question, Swati did something miserable which would make you ROFL. Yes, on the 9th question, Swati made a wild guess and but that answer turned out to be the wrong one and she lost miserably in the game. Swati attempt the 9th question which was of Rs 1.60 lakh. However, due to her wrong answer, she lost Rs 70,000 and came down to Rs 10,000 only.

Thus, she won only won Rs 10,000 at the end of her game. Well, this was a funny moment for everyone. But, on a serious note, it has given a lesson that you always need to take your steps wisely.