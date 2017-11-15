Lol! Anurag Basu pulled a prank on Shamita about Shilpa’s pregnancy; check detail here

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently judges the dancing reality show ‘Super Dancer 2’ with director Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapoor.

During the shooting, Anurag Basu pulled a prank on Shilpa Shetty on the set of Super Dancer 2. A source from the set told a daily, “During the break when Anurag got the opportunity to take away Shilpa’s phone, he texted her sister Shamita Shetty from her phone that she is pregnant. Shilpa started getting a number of calls from her sister and congratulatory texts on the news.”

Shilpa took some time to convince her sister that she was not pregnant and later realised that Anurag was the culprit. “She, however, laughed it off, as she is used to her Metro director’s pranks,” informed the source.

This is not the first time Anurag has pranked Shilpa on the Super Dancer set. “Once he had removed the batteries from Shilpa’s mic without her knowledge and during the shoot, her voice couldn’t be heard. The shoot had to be stalled to get it fixed again,” added the source.