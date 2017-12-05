LMC demolishes illegal toilet blocks at Bigg Boss site

Lonavala: After getting a complaint about irregularities at the Bigg Boss site by the social activist of Lonavala, the Lonavala Municipal Council has finally taken action on it. On Monday, LMC authorities demolished toilet blocks that were built there illegally. Well, after getting a notice from the LMC, the makers of the show have already had 30 days to resolve this problem. However, as per the report published in Mid-Day, the civic authorities sent a team of 14 officials to tear down the illegal toilet blocks.

Talking about this sudden action, LMC Chief, Sachin Pawar told Mid-Day, “In our inspection, it was found that they had violated the norms and guidelines given by us. Based on these findings, we had to take action and break down the toilets.” On pointing out that the company still had time to respond to the notice, the official added, “We did our duty based on our superiors’ orders. We are now waiting for the company to act on the sewage treatment plant, as well as the arrangements for wet waste.”

Reportedly, earlier Lonavala Municipal Council (LMC) served a legal notice to Bigg Boss makers for illegal construction of the house and flouting norms. Thus, let’s see how makers of the show would react to this.