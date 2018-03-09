Livid Anushka Sharma slams leading regional newspaper for printing ‘interview that never happened’

Anushka Sharma has slammed a leading regional language daily for printing a fabricated news about her and husband Virat Kohli. Anushka took to her Twitter and wrote “It is SHOCKING to see a completely fabricated interview of mine in a reputed publication like @Ei_Samay. This is to clarify that I have NEVER done an interview on my personal life with them or with anyone else. Just shows how carelessly your personal freedom is looked at by them”.

If reports are to be believed then the news was printed when Anushka and Virat’s picture went viral during South Africa series. In the picture Virat and Anushka are hugging each other and it was posted by Virat Kohli on his Instagram account. The picture has got more than 34 million likes. According to Quint, Deblina Ghosh Mukherjee, a reporter of the regional paper Ei Samay, admitted that news was published. “Yes, we had published the interview, but we are not in a position to make any comments on it now,” she said.

Anushka and Virat’s wedding was a hush-hush affair and very few people were invited in the wedding. The duo got married in December 2017 in Italy. And, after they returned from Italy, they threw a lavish reception in Delhi and Mumbai for friends and family.