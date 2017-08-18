Listen: Justin Bieber drops new track ‘Friends’

New Delhi: Rejoice Beliebers, Justin Bieber is back and he wants to be your friend with his new single ‘Friends’.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old singer released the new dance single ‘Friends’ with producer BloodPop and songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, the team behind his 2015 hit track ‘Sorry’.

The lyrics are about a breakup, “Girl, you wonderin’ why I’ve been callin’? / Like I’ve got ulterior motives / No, we didn’t end this so good / But you know we had something so good,” and “So I’m wondering, can we still be friends? / Can we still be friends? / Doesn’t have to end / And if it ends, can we be friends?”

The excited Candaian pop-sensation took to his Twitter account and posted a picture of a black-and-white illustration of two birds fighting over a worm, captioning, “#FRIENDS out now. https://bieberbloodpop.lnk.to/Friends”

The track is the first solo single for Bieber since his ‘Purpose’ album track “Company” was released on its own in 2016.

The ‘Love Yourself’ hit-maker first announced the song on August 14 in a Twitter post sharing the song artwork along with the illustration.

The song was released three weeks after Bieber angered many fans by cancelling the remainder of his ‘Purpose world tour’, citing, “unforeseen circumstances.”