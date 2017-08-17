Listen and Tell! Do you like the Retro mix of ‘Keh Doon Tumhe’ from Baadshaho?

Mumbai: Baadshaho’s new song retro mix ‘Keh Doon Tumhe’ is out today and its look melodious as ever.

Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta look hot in the reprised version songs ‘Keh Doon Tumhe; from Deewar, which was released at 1975. The original song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle and it was filmed on Neetu Singh and Shashi Kapoor.

This was the third song of the film. First was Mere Rashke Qamar, starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz and Piya More stars Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone.

Emraan Hashmi shared a video in which he was doing Rap wala remix. He captioned the video, बिना RAP वाला REMIX सुनना है? #SochaHai from @Baadshaho out tomorrow at 11 am!

Baadshaho is a period thriller set during the ’70s with Ajay Devgn leading the cast, while the movie also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal, and Sanjay Mishra.

The movie helmed by Milan Luthria and is scheduled to release on September 1.