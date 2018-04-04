Lisa Ray feels grateful

On her 46 birthday on Wednesday, actress-model Lisa Ray says she is grateful for everything in her life and that she received grace from her battle with cancer. “Because there’s so much to be grateful for. Because there’s so much grace I received from cancer. I send strong currents back to you, to persevere in finding what makes you happy and to feel at home in your body and spirit. Happy Birthday to Lisa 2.0,” Lisa tweeted.

Because there’s so much to be grateful for. Because there’s so much grace I received from Cancer. I send strong currents back to you, to persevere in finding what makes you happy and to feel at home in your body and spirit 🙏❤️#HappyBirthdaytoLisa2.0 pic.twitter.com/OjXdNbKkTl — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) April 4, 2018



In 2009, Lisa was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells known as plasma cells, which produce antibodies. A year later, she announced that she was cancer-free, after a stem cell transplant. As multiple myeloma is an incurable disease, Ray is not completely cured.

On the Bollywood front, Lisa was last seen on screen in “Dobaara”, a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film “Oculus”. Off screen, she continues to spread a word about cancer awareness.