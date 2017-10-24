Lisa Haydon and son Zack’s swimming picture is as cute as it gets

Mumbai: Actor Lisa Haydon, who recently become mom of son Zack has posted a picture of them enjoying swimming in a baby pool.
Recently, Lisa is enjoying her motherhood, and is busy giving swimming lessons to Zack. She shared a picture on social media and it looked adorable. She captioned the picture, First swim lesson … in Greatest discovery- portable/inflatable Labi Baby pool 💦🌊 #5months
In the picture, Lisa and Zack are sitting in an inflatable pool where Zack is looking too cute and Lisa look a great mom. This is not first time where Lisa has shared a picture with Zack, Earlier, she shared a brestfeeding pic on World Breastfeeding Day. The special photo which was trolled on internet and got negative comments. Also, she flaunted her baby bump in a bikini at a beach in the most stylish away.
I’ve gotten loads of posts asking about life after having my son… esp to do with weight and fitness. Seeing as it’s World Breastfeeding Week- time to give some credit where credit is due. Breastfeeding has played such a big part in getting back into shape after giving birth to my baby. Breastfeeding has been challenging+time consuming (literally hours spent everyday trying to stimulate milk supply) but it’s such a beautiful way to bond and connect with your child plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk. Look out for my blog post on mycityforkids.com on breastfeeding. Happy #worldbreastfeedingweek
On the work front, Lisa Haydon was seen in Karan Johar directorial film, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.