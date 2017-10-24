Lisa Haydon and son Zack’s swimming picture is as cute as it gets

Mumbai: Actor Lisa Haydon, who recently become mom of son Zack has posted a picture of them enjoying swimming in a baby pool.

Recently, Lisa is enjoying her motherhood, and is busy giving swimming lessons to Zack. She shared a picture on social media and it looked adorable. She captioned the picture, First swim lesson … in Greatest discovery- portable/inflatable Labi Baby pool 💦🌊 #5months

In the picture, Lisa and Zack are sitting in an inflatable pool where Zack is looking too cute and Lisa look a great mom. This is not first time where Lisa has shared a picture with Zack, Earlier, she shared a brestfeeding pic on World Breastfeeding Day. The special photo which was trolled on internet and got negative comments. Also, she flaunted her baby bump in a bikini at a beach in the most stylish away.

On the work front, Lisa Haydon was seen in Karan Johar directorial film, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.