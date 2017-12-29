Lindsay Lohan bitten by snake during hike in Thailand

Phuket: Actress Lindsay Lohan says she was bitten by a snake while she was on a vacation in Thailand. The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram Story on Thursday to share an image of her snake bite, reports eonline.com. In the first video post, Lohan showed her social media followers the view from her location in here.

“I love this, it’s so beautiful, amazing place… Aside from my snake bite,” she said.

In the second video, she said: “Hi! I’m still in Phuket in Thailand, it’s beautiful here and yeah I got bit by a snake on a hike the other day.” But the actress assured her fans she was doing fine after the incident.

“The positive side of it is, I’m okay. Happy New Year and God bless. Ciao,” Lohan said in another video.

She spent the Christmas holiday in Thailand. On Christmas eve, she shared a video on Instagram of the view from her hotel and sent a happy holidays message to her social media followers.