Lily Collins joins Zac Efron in Ted Bundy biopic

Lily Collins is all set to feature opposite Zac Efron in serial killer Ted Bundy biopic “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”. The 28-year-old actor will play Elizabeth Kloepfer, former girlfriend to Efron’s Bundy in the Joe Berlinger- directed movie, reported Variety.

Talking about Collins’ selection to essay Kloepfer in the film, Berlinger said, “Lily has very quickly distinguished herself as a major talent in a number of diverse roles in recent years. “I am really excited about taking Zac and this hugely talented actress to some dark but very human places they may not yet have explored.”

The movie explores Kloepfer’s perspective during the long time that Bundy hid his murder spree from her when they were living together. Shortly before his execution in 1989, Bundy confessed to committing 30 homicides in seven states between 1974-1978.