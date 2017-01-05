‘Like father like son’ suits well for Abu Azmi’s son Farhan?

New Delhi: In what may irk woman activists across the nation, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi’s son Farhan has come to his father’s defence with a derogatory slur comparing Bollywood actresses with those earning their livelihood by offering sexual favour.

Also Read : Bollywood slams Abu Azmi for shocking remarks on Bengaluru molestation

When actress Esha Gupta, like many other people of this nation, raised her voice against the Samajwadi Party leader’s disgraceful comment about the women, who were molested in Bengaluru, Farhan, instead of condemning his father’s statement, replied her back.

“The only woman to blame here, n she probably would have blamed herself too, is the woman who unknowingly gave birth to a jerk like u#AbuAzmi,” tweeted Isha.

The only woman to blame here,n she probably would have blamed herself too,is the woman who unknowingly gave birth to a jerk like u#AbuAzmi — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 3, 2017

To which, Farhan replied, “Tan bechakar do rotee jo kamae use ham veshaya naam dekar zaleel karate hain, dusri or tan ki numaish kar karodon kamaane vaalon ko sammaanit @eshagupta2811 kyun? (We demean women, who earn their livelihood by offering sexual favour; whereas, women earning crores by showing off their bodies are honoured, why?)”

तन बेचकर दो रोटी जो कमाए उसे हम वेशया नाम देकर ज़लील करते हैं,दूसरी ओर तन की नुमाइश कर करोड़ों कमाने वालों को सम्मानित @eshagupta2811 क्यूँ? — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) January 4, 2017

While different people had different replies for this comment, the ‘Rustom’ actress chose her words wisely to answer back, “It’s ok… small-minded people don’t deserve attention.”

On a related note, Farhan is married to Bollywood actress, Ayesha Takia.