Life lessons from Shehenshah of B’wood

‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ fame actress Aahana Kumra considers Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan a “very humble” person, and feels that one must learn from his humility and love that he spreads.

The two stars worked together in a television miniseries, titled ‘Yudh’, and Aahana has time and again expressed her love for the senior actor, saying that he is a mentor in her life. According to a source, the 30-year-old actress, after getting a special request from her friend to fix a meeting of his 98-year-old great grandmother with Big B, asked him for the same, to which “he immediately gave time for the meeting.”

“Amitabh Sir, he is one of the sweetest and kind-hearted men you will meet,” she said, adding, “Amitji is so humble that he immediately gave time for the meeting. He is very humble and we must learn from his humility and love he spreads. Unfortunately, I had my play on that day, so I couldn’t be a part of it, but I am glad that I could do this for my friend.”

On the work front, the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 9 host is busy shooting of his upcoming Bollywood flick, ‘Thugs of Hindostan,’ alongside Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The 75-year-old star will also be seen with Rishi Kapoor in ‘102 Not Out’, where he will be playing father of the latter.