Liam Payne and Cheryl split

Los Angeles: Former One Direction singer Liam Payne and “Girls Aloud” star Cheryl have parted ways. The news comes just one day after Cheryl’s 35th birthday.

“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together,” Payne, 24, posted on Twitter.

Cheryl, 35, who has also gone by the names Cheryl Cole and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini during previous marriages, posted an almost identical statement on her social media.

The duo has one child together, Bear, who was born in March 2017. The announcement comes after months of speculation that the two were headed for a breakup.