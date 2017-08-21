LFW 2017: Manish Malhotra gives grand closing with Jacqueline, Aditya

Mumbai: Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra put on a stunning show to conclude the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017, with film stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditya Roy Kapur turning his muses.

Titled “Tales of Indulgence”, the show marked Malhotra’s plunge into bespoke tailoring.

The bespoke menswear had the characteristic stylish vibe, the designer is renowned for. For the first time the colour palette for a Manish Malhotra collection involved extensive use of black, white and chrome.

He is a true true inspiration to be around.. honoured to walk for you @manishmalhotra05 ♥️ @adityaroykapoor how are you so good looking??? Big hug!! 😘😘 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 20, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

The bespoke suits had the attention-grabbing details and designing. Baggy pleated pants with rouched ankles, long velvet coats with peak lapels, embroidered lapel jackets, velvet smoking options, collarless jackets with embellished sleeves and double-breasted velvet numbers with fur emphasis on the shoulders were interesting additions.

Jackets were sharply cut and were morphed into long evening coats with attached scarf detailing. Lapels were discreet with black being the favoured colour. The fabric choice was varied with strong masculine textures of wool, velvet and silk textiles.

“It’s been a great association with LFW for so many years. Last month my label completed 12 years and it is just beginning of many new things. For the first time we have used blacks and chromes and introduced cocktail dresses for women. I’m really happy and thankful to everyone for giving us this opportunity,” Malhotra told reporters post the show.

To match the formal wear men’s segment, Malhotra offered his women an assortment of evening and cocktail creations in various fabrics along with handcrafted embellishments.

It was a breathtaking array of glitter, dazzle and glamour with crystals, sequins and zari along with giant beaded tasselled accents making dramatic style statements. Corsets were a popular choice, teamed with feathered skirts, slit gowns, ornate lehengas or as minis with long shoulder capes.

@jacquelinef143 and #AdityaRoyKapur make their final walk down Manish Malhotra’s (@mmalhotraworld) runway for the closing show at #LakmeFashionWeek A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

The designer thanked his showstoppers Aditya and Jacqueline for joining him on the show, which was presented by NEXA.

“They are stunning and I want to thank them for saying yes. They were generous enough to adjust their schedule and take out time for me and the show.”

While Aditya looked dashing in a black, velvet one-button jacket with a contrast black embroidered lapels, Jacqueline looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved, embroidered, net floor- skimming creation, over micro shorts.

“It is the third time I am walking for Manish and it is always great. What is different this time is that for the first time I am wearing a suit, otherwise he has always dressed me in Indian wear. It feels great to be here,” Aditya said.

Jaqueline added, “It is a pleasure to walk for Manish. He has been so humble and kind always. He is great person by heart and I love collaborating with him always.”

The show was attended by an array of Bollywood stars including Sridevi, who came along with her younger daughter Khushi, Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Richa Chadda, Dia Mirza, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Rao Ladak, Sonali Bendre, Sooraj Pancholi, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Pooja Hegde and Shriya Saran.

