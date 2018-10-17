Let’s Nacho! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to get hitched on this date; here are full details
Amidst the reports of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding dates, it seems like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone too are in hurry to get married soon. As per a DNA report, Ranveer and Deepika aka DeepVeer’s wedding may be held between November 12 to 16, and the nuptials are likely to take place on November 13.
Yes, you heard that right! If reports are to be believed then Ranveer and Deepika will tie the sacred knot in their dream wedding destination, Lake Como, Italy. Earlier, Priyanka and Nick aka Prick’s wedding date which is November 30 to December 2 had come out. But it seems like Bajirao Mastani actors might get married before Priyanka Chopra.
As per earlier reports, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s family have already begun wedding shopping. Right now, the duo is busy in their respective shootings. Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring Sara Ali Khan while Deepika has given her approval for the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in her biopic, directed by Meghna Gulzar.