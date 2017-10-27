Let’s do Golmaal Again! Team Golmaal Again celebrates Box Office success like there is no tomorrow

Rohit Shetty’s Diwali 2017 release Golmaal Again has been creating records at the box office. According to ace trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the fourth installment of Golmaal franchise has earned Rs 126.94 crore till Wednesday. Thus, the cast of Golmaal Again i.e Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Parineeti Chopra have celebrated the success of the film. Interestingly, the new addition Neil Nitin Mukesh has also joined this mad gang.

Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh who has played an antagonist in Golmaal Again, shared a party picture on his Instagram account. He captioned it, “This is family. The GOLMAAL family. Celebrating HAPPINESS. Thanks to all of you. ������”

This is family. The GOLMAAL family. Celebrating HAPPINESS. Thanks to all of you. 😘😘🙏🏻🙏🏻

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

Well, it seems like Neil is very much happy to be a part of this mad family. After all, we can see how they are celebrating this success like there is no tomorrow.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again also stars Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sachin Khedekar and so on. The film is a horror-comedy which will tickle you like hell.

Congrats Golmaal Again team for the success.