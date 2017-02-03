Lennon-Ono love story gets silver screen adaptation

Yoko Ono is teaming up with producer Martin De Luca for a movie based on the real life romance between her and The Beatles star John Lennon.

Apart from their love story, the film will also centre around the couple’s activism in the US, reported Deadline.

“The Theory of Everything” writer Anthony McCarten will serves as the scriptwriter. I am honoured and privileged to be working with Yoko Ono, Anthony McCarten and Josh Bratman to tell the story of two amazing global icons,” De Luca said. De Luca is well known for films like “Captain Phillips”, “Moneyball” and “The Social Network”. Ono and Lennon became couple in late 1960s and stayed together until Lennon’s murder in 1980. Ono has been preserving Lennon’s music and legacy ever since. –PTI