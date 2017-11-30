Learning new dialects is difficult: Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen playing a Haryanvi police officer in “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, says learning a new language is difficult.

This is not the first time Arjun will be learning a new dialect. Previously, he picked up Bihari for the film “Half Girlfriend”.

Asked how easy or difficult is it to learn new languages for different films, Arjun told IANS over: “It is difficult. I have been saying this for the past last month. I have done more prep with Dibakar (Banerjee) sir than the shoot. My prep went on for three months and shoot for two months. That automatically shows you how much time we put in.”

The actor, 32, further said: “I was in Delhi and spent time with the cops. I have spent time alot of time with the cops and their families, going for cadet training, meeting special force people… Dibakar Banerjee wanted me to dive into the character.”

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra.