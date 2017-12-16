Leaked picture of Aamir Khan shooting for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ in Thailand goes viral, check it out

Aamir Khan is shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ in Thailand and the picture of the actor from the set has been leaked. The picture is going viral on the social media and we can see the actor is his costume.

The movie also have mega star Amitabh Bachchan in the lead and his schedule of Thailand is completed,The 75-year-old actor took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of himself, the image was captioned as, “From the wilds and chills of Thailand after finishing schedule of TOH .. ‘Thugs of HINDOOSTAN ‘ now ready to go back to the warmth of MUMBAI and home ..”

The movie is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, about a gang of ‘Thugs,’ who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.

The film, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroffand Shashank Arora, is all set to hit the theatres on November 8, 2018.