Leaked Pic! Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor collaborate for Sanju promotional song

As one of the most awaited films of the year, Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor, inches closer to its release, the excitement around the film is only increasing. Showcasing the colorful life of Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has got not only the audience but also the entire film industry anticipating the biopic.

While it is rumoured that Sanjay will be seen in the end credits of the film, it is unclear whether it is a scene or just the promotional song. As reported earlier, Sanjay and Ranbir were coming together for a promotional song which will be released with the film.

Now, we came across a leaked image from the sets of Sanju featuring real and reel life Sanju. Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor looked suave and slick in black suits as they are caught in a moment while they are sharing a glance. It is a camera click and one can see a couple of female background dancers as well. They do look pretty handsome and fans can’t wait to see them together on the silver screen.

While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju promises to bring to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts. Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, Jim Sarbh, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.