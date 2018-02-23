LEAKED! Kangana Ranaut looks regal as young Rani Lakshmibai on ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ sets
It’s the era of biopics and historical period dramas. In the past historical dramas like ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Padmaavat’ among others have fared well at the box office. So, it’s obvious that Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming historical drama ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ is catching everyone’s attention. While the expectations are quite high, the pictures of her from the sets are getting the fans hyped.
In the latest leaked pictures, Kangana Ranaut looks ethereal and fierce as young Rani Lakshmibai. She is seen a marsala saree with heavy jewellery and side parted retro hair. The actress looks stunning and us giving royal vibes in the latest leaked pictures.
For the film, Kangana Ranaut has undergone intense training. She has trained under experts to learn sword fighting, war action sequences and horse riding. She even injured her foot and forehead filming stunts last year. But, that has not stopped the actress for taking risks and doing all the stunts herself.
Directed by Krish, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will tell the story about the glorious life of warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and is slated for April 2018 release.