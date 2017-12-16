Laxmikant Berde death anniversary: Lakshya’s memorable roles in Bollywood

Today is Laxmikant Berde’s 13th death anniversary. He was popularly known as Lakshya in the Marathi film industry, but he also made an impact in Bollywood. Known for his highly energetic slapstick performance, he has been described as the ‘Comedy King’ and ‘Comedy Superstar’. Laxmikant debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s movie ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ and further acted with the superstar in memorable films like ‘Hum Aapke Hai Koun’, Saajan.

Laxmikant Berde was born in Ratnagiri, Konkan on November 3, 1954 and grew up in Mumbai. He was interested in acting so he used to participate in stage drama during Ganeshotsav festival.

He worked in around 80 films in Bollywood, but due to kidney ailment died in Mumbai on December 16, 2004. On the occasion, we remember his memorable Bollywood acts.

Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989)

Laxmikant Berde debuted in Bollywood with ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, which starred Salman Khan and Bhagashree in lead roles. He played the likeable character of Manohar, who is the best friend of Prem Chaudhary (Salman) and he helps Salman find his love in the film. His bonhomie with Salman in the movie was a major reason for the film’s success.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

It was a musical romantic comedy film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri production. The film stars superstar Salman and Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. Berde plays the character of a servant in the film as Lallo Prasad, who is very loyal with his job and the family. They treat him as a family member.

Dil Ka Kya Kasoor (1992)

Berde was seen as Murli in Dil Ka Kya Kasoor movie. He was seen in a supporting role and he showed his comedy talent through this film.

Saajan (1991)

A couple of years later, Berde again featured with Salman Khan in Saajan. He played the character of Laxmi, a servant in Salman Khan’s family in Ooty.

Beta (1992)

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer ‘Beta’ was a drama film. Berde played the character of servant Pandu in the film. The film also feature his wife Priya Arun Berde.

Anari (1993)

Anari was a hit film in 1993. The story stars Venkatesh and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. The film is based on the love story of rich girl who falls in love with a poor boy and hide their wedding from her family. In this film, Berde plays the role of servant

Taqdeerwala (1995)

Taqdeerwala is a comedy movie starring Venkatesh and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. Berde plays a role of Venkatesh’s friend in a supporting role.

Dil Kya Kare (1999)

Dil Kya Kare is a drama film, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Mahima Chaudhary in lead roles. Berde was seen as Ram Dulare Sinha in a supporting role.

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002)

Berde again featured with Salman Khan in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Berde plays the role of Hasmukh in the film.