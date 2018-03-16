Late actress Srividya’s house in Tamil Nadu to be auctioned

Late actress, Srividya’s house has been set for auctioning by the income tax department. The house is situated at Abhiramapuram which is the capital of Tamil Nadu and auction is to recover actor’s IT liability. Actor’s house has been rented to an advocate by Income tax department.

As reported by the Times of India, the house will be auctioned at a starting price of Rs. 1.14 crore. “Her tax liabilities will have to be settled first and also the bank liabilities on her residence in the capital (Thiruvananthapuram) will also have to be settled before selling it in an auction,” Ganesh Kumar, who is the executor of Srividya’s, as quoted by the Times Of India. “We will approach the high court after that with a proposal to hand over the revenue from the auction to Gandhi Bhavan and Snehabhavan equally, the two institutions that work for the destitute and the mentally unstable,” he added.

The actor has willed her property and money to ailing and underprivileged artistes before her death. She passed away in 2006 at the age of 53. A dance academy and a charitable trust, Srividiya Charitable Trust were formed after her death.

It was not easy to follow the procedure as there were allegations of illegal funds by Ganesh Kumar. He could not look after the charitable trust and took the case to the Kerela High Court in 2016. He wanted the government to take over his charitable trust.